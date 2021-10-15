Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Lowered to $252.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $264.00 to $252.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.31.
Shares of Cummins stock opened at $238.83 on Wednesday. Cummins has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.00 and its 200 day moving average is $244.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.