Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Lowered to $252.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $264.00 to $252.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.31.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $238.83 on Wednesday. Cummins has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.00 and its 200 day moving average is $244.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

