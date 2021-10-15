cVault.finance Trading Down 3.6% This Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $105.95 million and approximately $25,480.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for about $10,594.71 or 0.17860502 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00044688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.16 or 0.00216057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00095014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

