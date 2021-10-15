DAEX (DAX) Price Hits $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, DAEX has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $5,370.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00043805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.08 or 0.00207575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00093576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

