Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10 B-.Dana also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $24.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Dana has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dana will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

