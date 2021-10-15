Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives $76.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.16.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DQ shares. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

DQ traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $64.61. The company had a trading volume of 41,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $130.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

