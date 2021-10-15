DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Insider Oded Cohen Sells 20,000 Shares

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 320,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,458. DarioHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $266.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.32.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Aegis cut their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DarioHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in DarioHealth by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

