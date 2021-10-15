Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Trading 4.4% Higher

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.19. 1,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 473,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daseke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $628.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.70 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Daseke news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Daseke by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after acquiring an additional 63,298 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Daseke during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Daseke by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 22,083 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Daseke during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Daseke by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after buying an additional 122,651 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

