Dash (DASH) Market Capitalization Tops $2.00 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. Dash has a market cap of $2.00 billion and approximately $275.23 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dash has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $192.24 or 0.00311585 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007750 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001966 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,381,101 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

