Datto (NYSE:MSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Datto (NYSE:MSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions. Datto Holding Corp. is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.58.

Shares of Datto stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.71. Datto has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datto will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $96,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $424,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,602 shares of company stock worth $6,129,279 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,480,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,867,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,997,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Datto by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after buying an additional 590,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Datto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,563,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

