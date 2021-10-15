DecentBet Price Reaches $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $503,236.48 and $365.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00044187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.16 or 0.00208711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00093266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

About DecentBet

DBET is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

