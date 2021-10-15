DECOIN (DTEP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $783,099.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 15th. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $15.56 million and approximately $783,099.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DECOIN Coin Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 78,088,821 coins and its circulating supply is 55,643,552 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

