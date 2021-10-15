Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Short Interest Down 42.6% in September

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the September 15th total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DLCA stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.