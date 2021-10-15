DeFiSocial Gaming Price Tops $687.32 on Major Exchanges (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00066332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00072641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00111202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,225.06 or 0.99739442 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.95 or 0.06248431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002662 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars.

