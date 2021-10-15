DeGate (DG) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 14th. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $22.79 million and approximately $110.65 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00069912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00119184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00073213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,968.09 or 0.99881532 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.00 or 0.06513472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,166,152 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

