Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Announces Earnings Results

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.73. 16,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,544. The stock has a market cap of $317.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TACO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

