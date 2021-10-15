Delek US (NYSE:DK) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Barclays

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

DK has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $21.87. 2,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,379. Delek US has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Delek US will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Delek US by 28.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 13.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 93,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at $229,000.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

