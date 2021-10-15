Destination Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech ETF makes up 2.6% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 1.89% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $67,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of IGM stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $419.38. 502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,366. iShares North American Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $297.95 and a twelve month high of $432.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.30.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

