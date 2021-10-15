Destination Wealth Management Has $17.72 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 330,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $17,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 18.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 1.0% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 1.8% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,526. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

