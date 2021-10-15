Destination Wealth Management Has $30.10 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Fortive comprises approximately 1.2% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Destination Wealth Management owned 0.12% of Fortive worth $30,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,737,000 after buying an additional 3,403,593 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Fortive by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,204 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Fortive by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,797,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fortive by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,796,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,646,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.53. The company had a trading volume of 18,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,455. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.99.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

