Destination Wealth Management Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

KMB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,544. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.73 and a 200 day moving average of $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

