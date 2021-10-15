Destination Wealth Management Purchases 2,144 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Destination Wealth Management raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,015,000 after purchasing an additional 130,838 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 939 shares of company stock worth $279,485 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus upped their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.