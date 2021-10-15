Destination Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 325,430 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,023,000 after purchasing an additional 51,892 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $641,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,742 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.39. 14,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,232. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

