Destination Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,603 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $456,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,152,006. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average is $41.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

