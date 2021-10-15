Destination Wealth Management Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.7% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $43,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $4,428,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 27.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.77. 75,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,743. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

