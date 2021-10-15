Deutsche Bank AG Buys 27,775 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 118.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,775 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 29.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 166.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,937 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 19.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $390,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $176,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $219,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.44. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

