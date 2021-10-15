Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 1,918.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,825 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at about $29,476,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,216,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after buying an additional 46,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $679,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $1,086,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,203 shares of company stock valued at $25,720,658 in the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

BIGC stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $108.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average is $58.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.41 and a beta of 1.35.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

