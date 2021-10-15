Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,918 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Associated Banc worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

