Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.11 Million Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 1,059.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,646 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 38,749 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 101,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $21.04 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AUPH shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

In other news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $2,101,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,500 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.