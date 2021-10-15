Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,650 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 12.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 660,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,126,000 after buying an additional 73,189 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,907,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $583,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 89,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,923 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

SMPL opened at $34.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.01. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.