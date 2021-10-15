Deutsche Bank AG Purchases New Stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 106,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 50.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,408,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fisker in the first quarter worth approximately $48,770,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fisker in the first quarter worth approximately $41,812,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Fisker in the first quarter worth approximately $28,517,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fisker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares during the period. 23.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fisker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

