Deutsche Bank AG Sells 40,366 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,366 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

SQM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

NYSE SQM opened at $54.25 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.