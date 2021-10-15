Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Price Target to $26.00

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1,530.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 526,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after purchasing an additional 493,910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 25.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,730,000 after acquiring an additional 354,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 60.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 749,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 280,954 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 72.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 258,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 335.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 257,344 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

