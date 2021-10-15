Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $73.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.58.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $69.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day moving average of $68.29.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

