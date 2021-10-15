Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DLAKY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. AlphaValue lowered Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 198.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.