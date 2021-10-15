Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.42.
DTEGY opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
