Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.42.

DTEGY opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

