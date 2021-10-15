DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,447 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DexCom were worth $83,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in DexCom by 170.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $295,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $495,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 2.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 2.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.13.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total value of $1,633,283.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,366 shares of company stock worth $22,703,487 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $554.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.62, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $533.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.21. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $579.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

