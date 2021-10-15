Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DXT. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dexterra Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.54.

Dexterra Group stock opened at C$8.96 on Wednesday. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$4.71 and a 52-week high of C$9.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55. The firm has a market cap of C$583.59 million and a PE ratio of 20.69.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$173.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total value of C$53,975.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,433 shares in the company, valued at C$11,209.64.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

