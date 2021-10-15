Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DXT. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dexterra Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.54.
Dexterra Group stock opened at C$8.96 on Wednesday. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$4.71 and a 52-week high of C$9.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55. The firm has a market cap of C$583.59 million and a PE ratio of 20.69.
In related news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total value of C$53,975.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,433 shares in the company, valued at C$11,209.64.
About Dexterra Group
Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.
