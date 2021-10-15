DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Short Interest Update

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DHCA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,010. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70. DHC Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,183,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,310,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $970,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $552,000.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

