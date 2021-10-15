Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DEO. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $199.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.07 and a 200 day moving average of $189.63. Diageo has a 52 week low of $129.16 and a 52 week high of $202.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

