DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on DMAC. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.64.

DMAC opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.50. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Pilnik bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. purchased 20,322 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $62,794.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 55,322 shares of company stock worth $184,545 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

