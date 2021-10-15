Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $995.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $943.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.34 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diebold Nixdorf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after acquiring an additional 414,773 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 43.8% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,905,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,368,000 after acquiring an additional 88,249 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 31.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,326,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after buying an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after buying an additional 44,813 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 283,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,230. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $829.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

