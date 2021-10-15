Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.06.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 140.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $638,000. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,293,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,533,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

