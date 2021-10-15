DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Major Shareholder Purchases $7,424,434.36 in Stock

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 452,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $7,424,434.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Landmark Dividend Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Landmark Dividend Llc bought 224,230 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,697,552.70.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 1,350 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,275.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 152,400 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.65. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. On average, research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DBRG. Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $1,592,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $1,578,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $54,538,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,181,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

