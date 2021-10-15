Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 840,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,725 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $73,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 46.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $72.44 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.31.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

