Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,418,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,351,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $70,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,915,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,695,000 after buying an additional 3,906,930 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 19.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,326,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,973,000 after buying an additional 1,656,058 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 4.8% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 6,844,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,495,000 after buying an additional 315,752 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 26.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,220,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,248,000 after buying an additional 1,295,680 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 3.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,839,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,248,000 after buying an additional 126,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CX. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

NYSE:CX opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. On average, analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

