Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,966,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.73% of Viavi Solutions worth $70,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,912,000 after buying an additional 1,174,299 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,289,000 after buying an additional 675,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,782,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,387,000 after purchasing an additional 188,960 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,645,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,375,000 after purchasing an additional 149,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,708,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,531,000 after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $75,149.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,834.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $37,583.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,274 shares of company stock worth $483,437. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 81.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.38 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.