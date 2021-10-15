Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $74.53 Million Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,314,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81,450 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.90% of Stewart Information Services worth $74,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after acquiring an additional 141,754 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STC shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $68.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.07. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $818.81 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

