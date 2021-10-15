Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,426,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,692 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.93% of Acushnet worth $70,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 59.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Acushnet by 38.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Acushnet by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 19.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter valued at about $427,000. 48.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GOLF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $48.28 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business’s revenue was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

