Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 205,062 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,667,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,062 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $72,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 194,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KW opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

