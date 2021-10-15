Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 349,087 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,183,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,087 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $74,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 177.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 76.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 189.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 13.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $311.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

FHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,400.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

